Cody McKenzie Accuses NSAC Official Of Sexual Harassment

Cody McKenzie has made quite the accusation at a Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) official.

McKenzie was recently suspended for four years due to submitting a “urine substitute” ahead of a September bout. McKenzie’s suspension was broken down into two years for “aggravated circumstances” and two years for “disregard for protocol.” The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight and featherweight has responded with a stunning claim.

Cody McKenzie Says NSAC Official Exposed Himself

MMAFighting.com recently caught up with McKenzie to get his side of the story. “AK Kid” accused an NSAC official of sexual harassment:

“They said if I didn’t piss in a cup right before my fight — literally I was warming up — my fight was about to happen in five minutes and they’re yelling at me, telling me I need to take the piss test and I’m like, ‘No, I can’t take a piss right now. I’m warming up for my fight. I’ve never f*ckin’ taken a piss in my life before a fight. I’ve fought for 15 years. Leave me alone.’ We start fighting back and forth, they started saying we’re not going to let you fight unless you f*ckin’ piss in the cup. So I f*ckin’ just went in the bathroom and poured something in the cup and it was funny because I was telling them I wasn’t going to let them watch me pee.

“And one of the [commission inspectors] whipped out his f*ckin’ dick, ‘cause he’s like, ‘Oh, it’s not that f*ckin’ hard.’ And he takes his dick out and shakes his dick at me. I was like, ‘Dude, that’s f*ckin’ sexual harassment.’ You can’t do that. That’s bullshit, you know? There was five or six witnesses standing right there. Nothing ever came out about it. I talked to the commission about it countless times, they just keep saying there’s an investigation going on, which I haven’t heard a thing about it, they won’t talk to me about any of it. I’m like, ‘You guys are ridiculous. You guys are f*ckin’ crazy.’ That’s nuts to me. You don’t pull your dick out and shake it at somebody, especially in this day and age.”

NSAC director Bob Bennett said the allegations lack accuracy:

“[McKenzie’s] allegations are not accurate. We’re currently looking into the matter accordingly. At the current time, that inspector is no longer working events for us.”

Do you expect this matter to be taken seriously, or will it be swept under the rug?