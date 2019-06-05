Cody Stamann Hurt; John Lineker Now Fights Rob Font At UFC Greenville

In the co-main event of UFC Greenville, Cody Stamann and Rob Font were set to settle their differences inside the Octagon.

However, that will no longer be the case. Combate is reporting that Stamann is out of the bout due to an injury and John Lineker will step in on short notice to take on Rob Font. MMANews has also confirmed that Stamann did indeed hurt himself and had to pull out.

The two fought back at UFC 198 where the Brazilian beat Font by unanimous decision. It was a dominant performance for Lineker, but since then Font has gotten much better. He is now 4-2 since the Lineker loss and is coming off of a dominating win over Sergio Pettis at UFC Milwaukee. There, the American got back into the win column after losing to Raphael Assuncao.

Lineker, meanwhile, fought back at UFC Fort Lauderdale where he lost to Cory Sandhagen by split-decision. The loss snapped his two fight winning streak where he beat Marlon Vera by decision and Brian Kelleher by knockout.

Both Font and Lineker are both ranked with the American ranked 12th, and the Brazilian ranked 10th.

The bout will remain the co-main event of UFC Greenville which goes down on June 22.