Cody Stamann Looks to Shake A Particular Reputation

With an MMA record of 18-2 and a UFC record of 4-1, 29-year-old Cody Stamann’s career is off to a very promising start. That said, there is one criticism that has nagged him during his two-year UFC career, that being an inability to finish opponents. All four of Stamann’s UFC victories have been decisions, two of them split, and Stamann is well aware of this.

“I feel like that’s exactly what I need,” Stamann told MMA Fighting of earning a finish in the UFC. “I feel like a win isn’t really enough,” Stamann said. “The division is too competitive. I think I can scratch out wins against all these guys and I think that’s why I was disappointed against Perez, because I was ready to counter him and put him to sleep, but you can’t counter a guy that’s not throwing. The win wasn’t all I needed in that fight, I felt like I needed a finish, so when it was over I really wasn’t that thrilled with how it all went down.”

Cody Stamann recently stated that he is eying bouts with Ricky Simon and Thomas Almeida. Whether or not he faces either of those names, Stamann knows what he is seeking in a future dancing partner in order to shake the “safe” reputation that has followed him:

“Moving forward, 100 percent want to fight a guy that’s gonna bring it, that’s gonna come after me, that’s not super meticulous. If you look at the top five, top six guys, one, these guys never get finished and two, they all fight pretty safe. Everyone’s kind of fighting really safe because they’re holding onto that title opportunity. If you watch the fights when they fight a guy that’s ranked less than them, they fight extremely safe, they just edge rounds out. And I don’t want anymore fights like that. That’s not gonna get me fan recognition, that’s not gonna get me where I want to be in this sport as an athlete.”

Whom do you believe Cody Stamann should face next?