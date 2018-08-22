Cody Stamann wants an emphatic finish over Aljamain Sterling.

Stamann and Sterling are set to do battle inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The bantamweights will collide as part of the UFC 228 card. They’ll trade leather on Sept. 8.

Cody Stamann on Aljamain Sterling: ‘I’m Ready to Knock This Dude Out’

Stamann recently spoke to MMASucka. He said beating Sterling simply isn’t enough as he’s looking for the finish:

“I don’t like the guy, but, as an athlete, I think he’s more talk than he is go. He talks about being the next champ and doing all these great things, but every time he has a big fight he loses. I beat a guy that beat him. He’s not going to be a level I’ve never seen before. He’s an awkward guy who you need to train a little bit differently for. But I’ve got a lot of pretty athletic training partners who have been able to mimic him really well. I’m ready to freaking knock this dude out.”

Stamann has gone 3-0 since joining the UFC roster. He’s defeated Terrion Ware, Tom Duquesnoy, and Bryan Caraway. He now sits at the 10th spot on the official UFC bantamweight rankings. Sterling is ahead of him, holding the eighth position.

Meanwhile, Sterling has gone 3-1 in his last four outings. His only loss in that span was a knockout at the hands of Marlon Moraes. The “Funk Master” rebounded from the loss with a unanimous decision win over Brett Johns.

Do you think Cody Stamann can defeat Aljamain Sterling?