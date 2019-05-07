Cody Stamann vs. Rob Font Reported for UFC Greenville

UFC Greenville has added a bout between two banked bantamweights according to a report from BJ Penn’s Cole Shelton, when Cody Stamann (#11) takes on Rob Font (#12). Following an exchange on Twitter, the two backed up their words by repeating them to the UFC brass, and the two are now reportedly locked in to compete at UFC Greenville on June 22, a card that will be headlined by Renato Moicano and The Korean Zombie.

Cody Stamann has become known as something of a decision machine since entering the UFC, which could be viewed as either a negative or positive. On one hand, his performances often leave fans craving more action, but whenever his fights have gone to a decision, Stamann has gotten his hand raised, which is ultimately the name of the game. Stamann has had said hand raised four times in the UFC while watching his opponent’s raised only once, which was a submission defeat to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 228. But Cody Stamann was able to get right back on track in his most recent bout, where he defeated Alejandro Perez via unanimous decision.

Rob Font is also coming off a win in his latest bout, playing spoiler to Sergio Pettis’s bantamweight debut by picking up a unanimous decision victory of his own. Rob Font has a UFC record of 6-3 and has racked up wins over names like Douglas Silva de Andrade and Thomas Almeida. It was Rob Font who initiated talks of this matchup via Twitter, and come June 22, he will get what he asked for.

The current UFC Greenville card now includes:

Renato Moicano vs. Chan Sung Jung

Cody Stamann vs Rob Font

Andrea Lee vs. Montana De La Rosa

Bryan Barberena vs. Randy Brown

Molly McCann vs. Ariane Lipski

Allen Crowder vs. Jair Rozenstruik

Deron Winn vs. Markus Perez

Bevon Lewis vs. Darren Stewart

Ashley Yoder vs. Syuri Kondo

Alessio Di Chirico vs. Kevin Holland

Andre Ewell vs. Anderson Dos Santos

Luis Pena vs. Matt Wiman

What’s your prediction for this bantamweight bout? Will Cody Stamann get the win or Rob Font?