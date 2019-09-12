Colby Covington Admits He May Have To Leave American Top Team

Colby Covington is currently in a feud with American Top Team teammates, Jorge Masvidal, and Dustin Poirier. It has gotten so bad that Poirier said ‘it’s on sight’ if he sees him, while “Chaos” admits a brawl could very well happen.

Given the heat between teammates, Colby Covington admits leaving American Top Team could be a possibility.

“That’s a very real possibility,” Colby Covington said of a potential departure from American Top Team to BJPENN.com Radio. “It’s a very real possibility. I don’t know. I think Dan Lambert is a little bit nervous about it. We’ve been having talks the last couple of days and he’s very nervous about it. He doesn’t know what’s going to happen.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Covington added. “I’m always there at the gym. They know where to find me if they want to cause a scene and make friction in the gym. I know Dan doesn’t like that. He doesn’t want that rap.

“That’s the worst part about this, is the rap our gym’s getting; that there’s so much friction in the gym. But everybody knows the results speak for themselves. American Top Team is the greatest gym in the world. We have the best fighters, we have the best coaches and we have the best facilities. So I just hope that Dan doesn’t let the opinion of outsiders influence what we’re really doing. And at the end of the day, people are going to love you and people are going to hate you, man. Just take it all. There’s no such thing as bad publicity. The only bad publicity is no publicity.”

For now, Colby Covington remains committed to ATT but knows a change in camps could be in the plans.