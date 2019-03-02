Colby Covington Reveals Aftermath Of Confronting Dana White

Things got awkward when Colby Covington confronted Dana White in a Las Vegas casino, but it seems nothing bad will come of it.

Covington has made his presence felt during UFC 235 fight week. “Chaos” interrupted Kamaru Usman’s open workout session and then confronted Dana White in a casino in Las Vegas. While White didn’t appear happy when he saw Covington recording him, the UFC president insists that things appeared worse than they really were.

Colby Covington Talks Aftermath Of Confronting Dana White

Covington appeared on MMA Junkie Radio to reveal the aftermath of confronting Dana White:

“I could tell he was really pissed and frustrated, so he must’ve been losing a bunch of money on the blackjack table. But I also noticed that his security guards were getting a little hostile. So my security guards stepped in. So I thought it was going to get physical at first. I mean, we’re not friends. But that’s the thing: We’re doing business. We’re not supposed to be friends. We’re doing business, we’re making money. That’s what it’s all about at the end of the day. I would say it was a pretty productive meeting.”

Covington went on to say that he believes he’ll ultimately receive a title shot against the winner of Woodley vs. Usman. The welterweight title bout will serve as the UFC 235 co-main event. MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC 235.

Do you think Colby Covington will get the winner of Tyron Woodley vs. Kamaru Usman?