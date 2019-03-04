Colby Covington Says ‘Terrorist Rat’ Ali Abdelaziz Threatened To Kill Him

Colby Covington claims that Kamaru Usman’s manager threatened to kill him.

Covington is known for getting under the skin of other fighters. Since going full tilt in his crusade against “soy boys,” Covington has targeted a slew of competitors even if they aren’t in his weight class. “Chaos” was in attendance for UFC 235 where he saw Usman become the new UFC welterweight champion. While some words were exchanged between the two, it was nothing compared to the incident that took place one day later.

Colby Covington Claims Ali Abdelaziz Threatened His Life

Video surfaced of Covington and Usman nearly coming to blows in Las Vegas. Abdelaziz swung at Covington at some point. Covington appeared on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show and claimed that Abdelaziz made a death threat (via MMAJunkie.com):

“That terrorist rat should get deported back to whatever country he snitched on. He shouldn’t even be allowed in this country for all the (expletive) he does. He’s over there trying to take swings at professional fighters. You know what else he told me? He told me he was going to track me down and shoot me and kill me. He said that to me. I swear to God on my life. I have witnesses that heard him say that.

“Ali tried to swing at me, but I’ve got cat-like reflexes, so obviously he’s not going to hit me. He’s slow as a (expletive) turtle. I heard that no one got in trouble. I heard that the Fertittas own the Palms, so I think they gave that terrorist rat a pass and they didn’t want to hurt Marty Usman’s chance of deporting him back to Nigeria before he get his ass-whooping from me.”

UFC president Dana White has said that Covington is next in line for a shot at Usman’s welterweight title.