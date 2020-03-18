Colby Covington Apologizes To Dustin Poirier

Colby Covington has issued an apology to fellow American Top Team fighter, Dustin Poirier.

Covington and Poirier have been going back-and-forth in interviews and online trashing one another for quite some time. Poirier even said it is ‘on sight’ if he sees “Chaos” at the gym.

Now, however, after speaking to gym owner Dan Lambert, the two put their beef aside.

“We can’t do anything at American Top Team,” Covington told ESPN (transcript via South China Morning Post). “That’s a place of business. That’s a sanctuary. And we respect the rules of the American Top Team. We’ve decided to put the beefs aside when we walk into American Top Team. We keep it cool.

“I can’t say what’s gonna happen in the street,” Covington continued. “You’re probably gonna run from me and run home to Louisiana. We know he’s running from me in the Octagon. He ain’t never gonna try and fight me in the Octagon.

“That’s what makes the whole thing so stupid. He’s a little lightweight washout and he’s trying to call out the greatest welterweight of all time, me, myself. So the whole thing from the start is just fake news. It makes no sense.”

Covington then took to Instagram to post a photo with Poirier and say they are keeping it civil.

“Made a deal to keep it civil with @dustinpoirier and broke it in an interview yesterday,” Covington said. “I’m a man of my word and I apologize for the mistake.”

Currently, Colby Covington has other gym beef’s with Jorge Masvidal and Joanna Jedrzejczyk and whether or not he will settle those is to be seen.