Colby Covington Apologizes to Tyron Woodley’s Mother

Colby Covington has no interest in receiving advice from Tyron Woodley.

It is no secret that UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and Colby Covington have a common disdain for one another. The two have never been shy about saying what they really feel about the other, and those feelings are known to be far from kind. However, Tyron Woodley recently offered Covington some unsolicited advice as Covington continues to deride the UFC at every turn:

“He’s making it worse. Take it from me,” Woodley said backstage at the UFC 235 press conference. “Just kick ass. Don’t worry about going head-to-head, don’t worry about going back and forth, because at the end of the day, you have to recognize that this is their show.”

Appearing on a recent edition of Submission Radio, Colby Covington told Tyron Woodley what he could do with his advice:

“Whatever he wants to say, I don’t need his fuckin’ stupid-ass opinion,” Covington said. “He’s treated like a little bitch as it is. ‘Oh, they’re racist. UFC’s so racist with me.’ That’s his excuse for everything when he sits out for a year with fake injuries. ‘Oh, my shoulder. Oh, my knee. Oh, my finger, my pinky.’ So what a fuckin’ joke fuckin’ Tyquil Woodley is.”

Colby Covington would then reference Tyron Woodley’s latest rap single, “Blow,” and express his sympathies to Woodley’s mother:

“It’s a fuckin’ joke, man,” Covington critiques of the single. “And what would Mama Woodley think? Mama Woodley, Oh, her good little Christian boy Tyron Woodley. I mean, she would be embarrassed and ashamed.

“And I feel sorry for her. Sorry, Mama Woodley,” Covington concluded.

