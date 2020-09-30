Colby Covington Attends Presidental Debate As A Guest Of Donald Trump

Colby Covington only proved his loyalty to Donald Trump even more on Tuesday night as he was seen supporting the President at the Presidental debate.

Covington, who has been a vocal supported of MAGA and Trump was shown on the broadcast with his MAGA hat on supporting the President. It immediately caught the attention of the MMA world.

Colby Covington is live in attendance for the Presidential debate. pic.twitter.com/0kVTIEsSol — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) September 30, 2020

Not only was Covington in attendance, but after the debate was over you could hear him yell that Donald Trump is the greatest President of all-time.

Colby Covington yelling for Trump at the end of the #PresidentialDebate2020 pic.twitter.com/F2JgVOstt6 — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) September 30, 2020

Colby Covington has been vocal about what he believes in and recently praised Dana White for not silencing fighters.

“That’s what I love most about Dana White and the UFC as a whole because they don’t limit their fighters freedom of speech and they don’t take away our rights,” Covington said to Submission Radio. “They let us be who we wanna be. There’s nothing that I said that was racist and there’s nothing that I did that was racist. End of story. Next question.”

Covington is coming off a fifth-round TKO win over Tyron Woodley to get back into the win column. In the fight before, he suffered a fifth-round TKO loss to Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title.