Colby Covington Believes A Win Over Robbie Lawler Makes Him ‘The Best Welterweight Of All Time’

Colby Covington is returning to the Octagon to take on former UFC welterweight champion, Robbie Lawler. There, “Chaos” will fight for the first time since June of 2018, and is looking to get another win to secure a title shot.

Not only is he looking to secure his title shot, but he is also looking to secure his legacy. Covington believes a win over “Ruthless” makes him the best welterweight ever.

“I want a guy like Robbie who just moves my legacy up. It cements my legacy and it cements everything that I’ve worked for my whole life,” Covington said on BJPENN.com Radio. “It’s just going to boost everything I’ve worked for to this point. It’s just gonna make it tenfold better. So, this is the type of fight I’ve been looking for, a guy as dangerous as Robbie that you cannot slip, you cannot blink. Cause if you blink, you will wake up unconscious, you know? So, I’m just excited man. This guy just, he adds another guy like this to my resume. It shows my greatness and it really does show that I am the best welterweight in the world and the best welterweight of all time.”

Colby Covington believes he is, whether or not others believe it is unlikely. Regardless, “Chaos” has a big fight against Lawler and knows he must win it.