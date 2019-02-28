Colby Covington Believes Kamaru Usman Gets ‘Starched’ At UFC 235

Former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington believes that Kamaru Usman will get starched when he faces Tyron Woodley at UFC 235.

A UFC welterweight title fight will co-main event UFC 235 in Las Vegas.

Tyron Woodley will defend his strap against Kamaru Usman. The title shot initially belonged to former interim 170-pound champion Colby Covington. Unfortunately, Covington and the UFC are currently at odds and were unable to come to an agreement on the fight date. Now, he’ll be watching Usman fight for the title from home instead.

Speaking to TSN Radio recently, Covington offered his prediction for the fight between “The Chosen One” and “The Nigerian Nightmare”. Here’s what he had to say (via MMA Fighting):

“I see Woodley starching Usman,” Covington said. “I think Usman’s inexperience, he hasn’t really fought a good wrestler that can strike too. He doesn’t really have a good strategy, he tries to go forward and pressure a fighter but he doesn’t really have gas like that. He thinks he does but he really doesn’t, so I think he’s gonna get knocked out.

“He’s been dropped in fights. He got dropped by my teammate Hayder Hassan, he almost got knocked out by that one kid that was a jobber Emil . . . whatever [Emil Meek]. So he’s gonna walk into something. He’s walked into things and been dropped multiple times. He’s already starting to show signs of CTE so I think Tyron Woodley’s gonna knock him out.”

What do you think of Covington’s prediction on Woodley vs. Usman?