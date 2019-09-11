Colby Covington Believes ‘There Might Be A Brawl At ATT’

Colby Covington has been taking heat from Jorge Masvidal and Dustin Poirier.

“Chaos” has been taking shots at both of them saying Masvidal is a ‘journeyman’ fighter and predicted Poirier would lose to Nurmagomedov because he can’t stuff a takedown. After UFC 242, Poirier then said he doesn’t sell out like Covington and says it’s on sight if he sees him at ATT.

Masvidal has also been taking shots at Colby Covington for his recent actions and antics. Now, “Chaos” believes there very well could be a brawl at American Top Team.

“Things are definitely going to be weird,” Covington said of the atmosphere at American Top Team to Chael Sonnen (h/t BJPENN.com) “It comes out of jealousy and bitterness, Uncle Chael. These guys are wishing they could do what I do and they’re mad at where I’m at and what I do for a living. They wish they could make the pay checks. There is going to be a little jealously. There might be a brawl at ATT. We might come to blows. I’m prepared for anything.”

Colby Covington also added that if there is a brawl or a fight, they both know they would lose.

“These guys are talking a lot but they know what would happen if they stepped to me,” he said. “I’d beat their asses. I’m not to worried about them. They’ve got to worry about me.”