Colby Covington Questions If Ben Askren vs. Robbie Lawler Was Fixed

Colby Covington smells something fishy about the finish to Ben Askren vs. Robbie Lawler.

Earlier this month, Askren made his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut against Lawler. The two clashed on the main card of UFC 235. Askren was in bad shape early after being dumped on his head and recovered from massive ground strikes. “Funky” ended up taking Lawler down and locked in a bulldog choke. Referee Herb Dean stopped the fight as he thought Lawler went out, but “Ruthless” protested the stoppage immediately.

Covington Feels The Fix May Have Been In

“Chaos” was a guest on the latest edition of BJPenn Radio. During his appearance, Covington said that he feels the Askren vs. Lawler fight result may have been a fix:

“Yeah, I can’t believe that Herb Dean saved Ben Askren’s life. He was literally gonna die. He saved his life, man. Honestly, Ben Askren should give his Hodge Trophy to Robbie Lawler because Robbie Lawler took him down more times Than he took him down and he had to literally finish the dead if it wasn’t for Herb Dean saving himself. It was a completely ill-advised stoppage and who knows man? Maybe the fix was in, it seemed like the fix was in that night.”

Covington is set to be next in line for a shot at Kamaru Usman’s UFC welterweight title. The two nearly came to blows just one day after Usman captured the gold from Tyron Woodley.

Now that you’ve had some time to reflect, what do you think really happened at the conclusion of Ben Askren vs. Robbie Lawler?