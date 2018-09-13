Colby Covington blasts CM Punk for saying that “Chaos” represents racism with his antics.

Covington has made some waves with his trash talking. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) interim welterweight champion has taken on the role of a supporter of Donald Trump and is going full red, white, and blue. Punk recently said that Covington is representing racism.

Colby Covington Blasts CM Punk Over Racism Accusations

Covington recently spoke to James Lynch representing Fightful and he offered a response to Punk:

“This is also coming from a guy who stole all of his wrestling moves from KENTA, so he’s a fake motherf*cker. You can’t believe anything that comes out of his mouth. I didn’t hear those remarks, I don’t pay attention to someone who’s irrelevant to MMA. I mean the guy’s a complete joke. Don’t use my name to try and get some notoriety and clout in the MMA world because you’re a joke man. You’re 0-2 in the UFC against two bums they had to bring in, so CM Punk should stick to his little bullsh*t and leave the prime time to me.”

Covington is likely due for a shot at the UFC welterweight title next. Champion Tyron Woodley recently had a successful defense against Darren Till. Woodley won the fight via second-round submission. There is a rivalry brewing between Covington and Woodley, who were once training partners at American Top Team. Once Woodley split his time with Roufusport, Covington went on the verbal attack.

What is your stance on Colby Covington’s antics?