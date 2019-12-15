Colby Covington Blasts ‘Fake Ref’ Marc Goddard Following UFC 245

Colby Covington is none too pleased with referee Marc Goddard after UFC 245.

Covington challenged Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight championship last night (Dec. 14). “Chaos” vs. “The Nigerian Nightmare” headlined UFC 245 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In an exciting clash that won’t soon be forgotten, Usman earned the fifth-round TKO victory.

Covington Puts UFC 245 Referee On Blast

Covington immediately protested the stoppage to Goddard. While Covington wasn’t out of the fight, many believe his broken jaw contributed to the stoppage. “Chaos” blasted Goddard on Twitter.

Normally people do their fucking in the bedroom, not the octagon @marcgoddard_uk! I go in there to kill or be killed. You robbed me of that. You robbed the people of a fair fight. You should be ashamed of yourself. Fake nut shot. Fake eye poke. Fake stoppage. Fake ref. #ufc245 — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) December 15, 2019

Covington made note on his Instagram account that he doesn’t plan on going anywhere following the TKO loss.

“Just a kid from Oregon chasing the American Dream. Working hard and earning everything in my life the hard way since day one. I put myself out there in front of the world to kill or be killed. Marc Godard robbed me tonight with piss poor officiating. He let my opponent fake injuries for extra time and stopped the fight early. Just like America, my will and spirit can never be broken. Speed bumps can’t slow me down. You people ain’t seen nothing yet.”