Colby Covington Blasts Jorge Masvidal & Dustin Poirier Following ATT Departure

Colby Covington wasn’t about to hold his tongue after exiting American Top Team.

Covington has revealed his departure from ATT. He claims that he’s in the business of Colby Covington and no one else. Gilbert Burns told TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter that “Chaos” has been training at MMA Masters in South Florida for the past month.

Covington Rips Masvidal & Poirier

Covington wasn’t shy in ruffling the feathers of his own teammates. His friendship with Jorge Masvidal soured and he even blasted Dustin Poirier. While it appeared “Chaos” made amends with Poirier, he once again blasted “The Diamond” in an interview with MMAFighting.com.

“A lot of people were sensitive, namely ‘Doufus’ Dustin [Poirier] and ‘Street Judas’ [Jorge] Masvidal,” Covington told MMA Fighting. “They had feelings. They don’t want to fight me in the cage. They’d rather go cry to Dan Lambert and beg him to protect their precious little feelings cause if they fight me in the cage, they know what’s going to happen. I’m going to tear them limb from limb.

“I’m not in the feelings business. I’m in the money making business. I’m in the Colby Covington business. That’s why this was the biggest thing. I’m Colby Covington Inc. now. I’m no longer affiliated with a team. I’m my own team.”

Covington drew the ire of Masvidal as “Gamebred” claimed Covington failed to pay a beloved coach. “Chaos” fired back by saying Masvidal is a phony friend who just uses people for his own benefit. Covington also caused a stir when he blasted Poirier’s wrestling ability following his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“Chaos” is hoping to step back inside the Octagon soon. He suffered a defeat in his last outing back in Dec. 2019. Covington was stopped in the fifth round via TKO at the hands of Kamaru Usman in a failed bid for the UFC welterweight title. It was his first loss since Dec. 2015.