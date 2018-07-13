Colby Covington Blasts ‘Straight to DVD’ Actor Tyron Woodley

Colby Covington has taken some more jabs at Tyron Woodley.

It’s no secret that “Chaos” and “The Chosen One” aren’t chummy. Covington is the current interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder (see highlights of his win here). He’s due for a title unification clash with Woodley. The bout will likely take place later this year.

The story between Covington and Woodley is well documented. The two were once teammates in American Top Team. Once Woodley began to share his training time at Roufusport, all bets were off. Covington starting his run as a trash talker and ripped Woodley.

During a recent appearance on BJ Penn Radio, Covington blasted Woodley’s activities outside of fighting:

“The thing is, now I hold the cards. So I’m not gonna rush back to fight when he wants to fight me. We’re gonna fight when I wanna fight, and I wanna fight in November. That’s a good time frame for me. I just fought f*cking a month ago, I’m not gonna be fighting September, October. I’ll be fighting in November. So, that’s what I’m looking at right now. I hold the cards. Tyron had his chance. We could have fought three or four times. They offered him three or four different cards in the past, and he cried, ‘Oh no! Ugh! I want a money fight! I want [Conor] McGregor. I’ll fight [Nick] Diaz.’ But then they offer him me and [he says] ‘Oh, I gotta get a shoulder surgery.’ So he’s came and gone. He’s on TMZ gossiping about the Kardashians. He’s in Hollywood with the liberal scum. He’s trying to do these B-list movie roles that go straight to DVD.”

Do you think Colby Covington’s trash talk will have any impact on Tyron Woodley mentally?