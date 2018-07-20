Colby Covington Breaks Silence on Rejecting UFC 228 Offer

Colby Covington has come forward to give his side of the story that broke Thursday morning that Darren Till was offered the welterweight title shot at Tyron Woodley at UFC 228 on September 8th after Covington rejected that date. According to Covington, it’s all a matter of timing:

“We’re looking at doing it in November, December,” Covington said on Submission Radio. “You know, I need a little time off, I need to do a little recovering. I’m only human, man, I gotta get a little vacation. I just can’t keep running my body through the ground, going through training camps. You have to be strategic, and you know, November, December works for me. I had little health issues after my fight, so I’m getting those taken care of and by the year’s end I will unify my belt and retire Tyron Woodley for good”

Covington also believes that a fight with Woodley would be the hottest fight of the year and should take place in the World’s Most Famous Arena:

“I think the storyline that makes the most sense, this is the biggest fight that the UFC’s gonna make this year,” Covington said. “There’s still questions regarding when Conor’s coming back, who knows when he’s coming back. They don’t know when DC’s gonna fight again because he’s got a broken hand. So, this is the biggest fight that UFC can serve. So, if you wanna serve the biggest fight between Colby Chaos Covington and TyQuil Woodley, they need to serve it up at the world’s most iconic arena, and that’s Madison Square Garden in Manhattan New York. So, that makes the most sense for the fight.”

The interim welterweight champion also believes that although Woodley acted indifferent to the fight for months, he now wants the fight more than anyone:

“He’s begging for the fight now,” Covington said. I’m the money fight. Everyone wants to see me vs. TyQuil, and everybody knows that I’m gonna destroy TyQuil. He’s a race-baiter, he complains too much, he’s not what a UFC champion should be. So that’s why I’m here to make the UFC welterweight division great again, and by year’s end you’re never gonna hear another word from TyQuil.”

Should the UFC wait until November for Woodley/Covington? Or move forward with Woodley/Till in September?