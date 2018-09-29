Colby Covington calls Jon Jones an “assclown” following claims from his coach that “Bones” is afraid to eat out on the off chance that someone spikes his food or drink.

Jones will be eligible to return to mixed martial arts competition on Oct. 28. “Bones” was facing a four-year suspension from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). Jones had taken banned substances ahead of UFC 200 and UFC 214, but the former light heavyweight champion claimed he didn’t knowingly take them in both cases. Jones agreed to give USADA “creditable substantial assistance” in exchange for a reduced sanction.

Colby Covington Calls Jon Jones a ‘F*cking Assclown’

Covington certainly hasn’t had nice things to say about Jones as of late. The two were once college roommates and “Chaos” has blasted Jones for being “fake” and accused him of having B.O. He took to Twitter to once again rip Jones:

.@jonnybones Yeah Jon. Applebee's keeps steroids and cocaine on site to sprinkle in your soup de jour. You're such a fucking assclown. https://t.co/7bhsXh3xLr — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) September 29, 2018

It remains to be seen what is next for Jones. A report from Ariel Helwani claims that the UFC is looking at booking Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson II at the end of 2018. The idea is to make the fight for the interim or official UFC light heavyweight title. Nothing is official yet. Helwani also reported that the UFC initially wanted to book Daniel Cormier vs. Jones III for the UFC heavyweight title at UFC 232. The date didn’t work for “DC” and both men wanted the bout to take place at 205 pounds.

As for Covington, he’ll likely challenge Tyron Woodley for the UFC welterweight title. Covington was initially set to take on Woodley at UFC 228, but he had to undergo nasal surgery and his spot was taken by Darren Till. Woodley submitted Till in the second round.

Do you side with Colby Covington on his views of Jon Jones?