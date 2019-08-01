Colby Covington Calls Jorge Masvidal A ’50-50 Fighter’

Colby Covington doesn’t believe that his friend and longtime training partner Jorge Masvidal should get a title shot over him.

This Saturday night (Aug. 3), Covington will share the Octagon with former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler. The bout will headline UFC Newark, which will air live on the major ESPN network. It’ll be Covington’s first bout since June 2018. UFC president Dana White has once again promised Covington the next welterweight title shot if he beats Lawler.

Covington Says Masvidal Takes A Backseat To Him

Covington spoke to MMAJunkie.com ahead of his showdown with Lawler. During the interview, Covington explained why he believes it wouldn’t make sense to give Masvidal a title opportunity.

“Look at his resume; look at mine. He’s on a two-fight win streak,” Covington said in advance of Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 5 headliner vs. Robbie Lawler. “He’s 2-2 in his last four fights, so you’re going to give a 50-50 fighter a title shot? That doesn’t really make a lot of sense.”

“Chaos” went on to compare himself and Masvidal to an iconic duo, which may be taken as a backhanded compliment.

“We are one of the greatest duos in MMA history,” Covington said. “We’re the Batman and Robin of MMA right now. Of course, I’m Batman, and he’s Robin, but it’s a dynamic duo, and we’re doing great things in the sport. But he’s going to sit back while I get my undisputed title shot.”

While Covington and Masvidal have been friends for many years, things appear to be drifting. Masvidal has made it clear that he’s willing to fight Covington as long as it means getting a chance at UFC gold. American Top Team head honcho Dan Lambert has also said that “Chaos” and “Gamebred” no longer train together.