Colby Covington Calls Jorge Masvidal The ‘Scaredest Motherf*cker’

Colby Covington thinks Jorge Masvidal’s “Baddest Motherf*cker” reputation is a facade.

Covington and Masvidal were once roommates and teammates at American Top Team but things have clearly gone south. “Chaos” and “Gamebred” have shared their stories as to how their friendship soured. Covington claims Masvidal uses people for his own benefit. Masvidal says Covington refused to pay a beloved coach what he was owed, so that led to a confrontation between the two.

Colby Covington Says Jorge Masvidal Is An SMF, Not A BMF

Covington appeared as a guest on BJPenn Radio as a guest. During his appearance, Covington expressed his belief that Masvidal is doing all he can to avoid fighting him.

“I know Dana’s having a dispute with ‘Street Judas’ Masvidal right now. Hey Dana, you know who to call. Call me, bro. I’ll finish ‘Street Judas’ off. I’ll send that dude to the morgue, he won’t ever fight again. He’s got the BMF title but that’s not even a real title, it’s a participation trophy. He’s really got the SMF title right now. The saddest motherf*cker, or the scaredest motherf*cker. It wasn’t a money issue, it was a scared issue.”

Masvidal captured the one-time-only BMF championship back in Nov. 2019. He defeated Nate Diaz via third-round TKO in the main event of UFC 244. “Gamebred” seemed destined to be next in line for the next UFC welterweight title shot against champion Kamaru Usman.

“Gamebred” and the UFC were in talks but things broke down. Masvidal claims to have only been offered half of what he made for the Diaz fight. The UFC ended up giving the title opportunity to Gilbert Burns. Usman vs. Burns will headline UFC 251 on July 11.

Covington has made it clear that there are just two fights he’s interested in. Those bouts are a rematch with Usman and a grudge match with Masvidal.