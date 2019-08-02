Colby Covington Calls Jorge Masvidal’s Managers ‘Scum’

Colby Covington takes issue with Jorge Masvidal’s management team.

Covington and Masvidal are longtime training partners and friends, but it appears they’re on a collision course. Covington is set to meet Robbie Lawler tomorrow night (Aug. 3) and he’s been promised a welterweight title opportunity if he wins. Masvidal has made it clear that he’d have no trouble fighting Covington if it meant UFC gold was on the line.

Covington Puts Masvidal’s Management Team On Blast

Covington spoke to MMAFighting.com‘s Damon Martin ahead of UFC Newark. During the interview, “Chaos” ripped Masvidal’s management team.

“Honestly, I could definitely train with him the whole training camp and help him and just to get ready for me,” Covington said. “I’ll show him my wrestling, he knows all my stuff and I know all his stuff. I wouldn’t have a problem with it but I think him and his management, the Kawa’s, the scum Kawa brothers [Malki and Abraham] would have a problem with it. Those guys are the shadiest in the business and they’ve tried to turn him against me.”

Covington went on to say that he’d understand if Masvidal makes things personal with him as long as the bad blood isn’t permanent.

“I wouldn’t have a problem with it but I think he would have a problem with it. He needs to make fights personal to go out there and if he needs to make this personal just for one fight and we do business then we become friends the next day, I understand that because this is the fight business.”

Abraham Kawa has said Masvidal only wants a UFC title shot next or an opportunity to meet Conor McGregor for a big payday. UFC president Dana White said that he’s interested in booking Masvidal against Leon Edwards. You can cut the tension with a knife when it comes to those two as Masvidal laid hands on Edwards backstage following UFC London back in March.