Just when you thought you’ve seen it all, Colby Covington calls Khabib Nurmagomedov a “sheep f*cker.”

It hasn’t even been a full 24 hours yet, but the story of UFC 229 is well documented. On a night of thrilling action, the conclusion is what everyone is left talking about. The headline isn’t concerning Nurmagomedov’s submission win over Conor McGregor, rather it’s about the post-fight brawl that took place.

Colby Covington Blasts Khabib Nurmagomedov

Covington isn’t one to hold his tongue on anyone, that includes fighters outside of his weight class. The likely next contender for the UFC welterweight title took to Twitter to insult Nurmagomedov over the brawl:

.@TeamKhabib is a #filthyanimal. Way to set the sport back 20 years you stupid sheep fucker #ufc229 — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) October 7, 2018

“[Khabib Nurmagomedov] is a filthy animal. Way to set the sport back 20 years you stupid sheep f*cker.”

Three members of Nurmagomedov’s team were arrested as a result of last night’s fracas outside of competition. They were later released as McGregor refused to press charges. UFC president Dana White said that if any of the fighters arrested are under UFC contracts, then they will be cut. It is believed that UFC fighters Islam Makhachev and Zubaira Tukhugov were two of the men involved in the incident. Tukhugov is scheduled to meet Artem Lobov at UFC Moncton on Oct. 27.

While Covington trolls UFC fighters on social media, he’s also likely preparing for when welterweight champion Tyron Woodley makes his return. Woodley will be out eight to 12 weeks due to hand surgery. White has confirmed that Covington will get the next shot at Woodley.

