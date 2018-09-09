Colby Covington Calls Out Tyron Woodley for UFC 230, Takes a Shot at Darren Till

Colby Covington was quick to react to Tyron Woodley's win on Saturday night while also taking a shot at Darren Till following his submission loss

Colby Covington didn’t wait long to fire off a shot at welterweight champion Tyron Woodley following his win at UFC 228 on Saturday night.

Covington was originally offered the slot against Woodley but he had just fought five rounds in June and needed a surgery to repair a deviated septum to help with his breathing before returning to fight again.

In his absence, the UFC offered the opportunity to Darren Till, who was then submitted by Woodley by second round D’arce choke at UFC 228.

As impressive as Woodley was in victory, Covington was quick to call out the champion with hopes of booking a fight against him later this year with the welterweight title on the line.

“Tyrone! You didn’t blow it!” Covington wrote on Twitter. “Time for you to come see me in [Madison Square Garden]. America’s champ has another promise to keep.”

Covington has been calling for a fight against Woodley at UFC 230 in New York on Nov. 3 for several months already and now his hope is to headline that card with the title on the line.

For his part, Woodley sounded open to the idea after walking away from UFC 228 without absorbing any damage with Till not landing a single significant strike in their fight.

“I think I can do it. November 3? I can do that,” Woodley said at the UFC 228 post fight press conference. “I can fight in November. Let me say this, I’m here to stay. It’s the Woodley-weight division. I’m excited to be back. As I told you guys before, I don’t really believe in ring rust. My mind stays sharp. I was able to train a lot of different tools that you guys saw tonight and really disguise my right hand. The more I fight, the better I get, the more comfortable I get and the more confident I get. I want to stay as active as possible.

“If November’s the date they’re looking for a main event, I think they got their guy.”

Covington also took a shot at Till following his second round submission loss to Woodley.

“Darren Till — go home you can crushing doughboy! You were never ready for prime time junior!” Covington wrote.

Prior to the event, UFC president Dana White had said Covington was in line to face the winner of Woodley and Till so now it just depends on when that fight will be scheduled.

