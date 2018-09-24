Colby Covington calls Tyron Woodley a “brittle b*tch” following news of his hand surgery.

Covington is likely next in line for a shot at Woodley’s Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title. Before Woodley submitted Darren Till in the main event of UFC 228, UFC president Dana White said Covington would be getting the next shot. Kamaru Usman, who was on standby as an emergency replacement opponent at UFC 228, will likely have to wait for his shot.

Woodley initially showed interest in a title defense at UFC 230 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 3. It turns out, Woodley must undergo hand surgery and will be out eight to 12 weeks. Covington caught wind of the news and took to Twitter to blast “The Chosen One:”

That brittle bitch fights 1.5 rds in 14 months and needs another "surgery?" Quit playing games Tyrone. You know whenever those nerds get done putting you back together, Im just gonna tear you apart and end you for good. Accept your fate or be stripped of your #1 contender spot. https://t.co/P1xMpHNvBe — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) September 22, 2018

Covington is the former UFC interim welterweight champion. He captured the gold by defeating Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 225 back in June. “Chaos” was set for a unification bout with Woodley at UFC 228, but he had to undergo nasal surgery. As a result, he was stripped of his interim welterweight title.

Woodley has had four title defenses. He’s earned three wins and had a draw in those defenses. “The Chosen One” last tasted defeat back in June 2014. The champion has gone 6-0-1 in his last seven outings.

Do you think Tyron Woodley vs. Colby Covington will be exciting or boring?