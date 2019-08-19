Colby Covington Causes Ruckus At UFC 241, Dana White Forced To Intervene

Colby Covington and several other fighters got heated during the UFC 241 event to the point where Dana White had to step in.

Several notable UFC stars were in attendance for UFC 241 this past Saturday night (Aug. 17). UFC “champ-champ” Henry Cejudo, Tony Ferguson, Jorge Masvidal, Tyron Woodley, and others were seen in the crowd. Covington was also in attendance, wearing his MAGA hat and holding the interim title he won back in June 2018. In unison, the crowd booed and let out a “Colby sucks” chant. “Chaos” kept egging the crowd on.

Dana White Steps In To Stop Heated Scene In Crowd

Following the event, White told reporters that things got testy between Covington and many other fighters and he had to address it (via MMAJunkie.com).

“Everybody in that section kept fighting with Colby,” White said at the post-event news conference. “So security kept coming over to me 50 times to get him out of there. And I said, ‘No, everybody needs to start acting like (expletive) professionals because I don’t have another seat in this entire building.’

“… That (expletive) game you play in kindergarten was going on over there when I went over there. So I asked those guys (to) listen to me: ‘We’ve got a big night going on here. We have a big fight. I don’t need a fight breaking out with you knuckleheads. Stop it.’”

White confirmed that UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will return before 2019 comes to a close to defend his gold against Covington.

“Yeah, (expletive) will happen by the end of the year,” White said.