Colby Covington: I’m All About Being The Champion Of The People

Colby Covington believes he is a man of the people, more specifically the champ of the people.

Covington is expected to be next in line for a shot at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight gold. It’s a title held by Kamaru Usman, who dominated Tyron Woodley to snag the 170-pound championship. The two have engaged in a heated feud and even nearly came to blows in Las Vegas just one day after UFC 235.

Covington Calls Himself A Champion Of The People

“Chaos,” who is the former interim UFC welterweight champion told BJPenn.com that he’s bringing excitement back to the sport which he feels was “robbed” from the fans:

“I’m all about being the champion of the people these days, man. I’m among the people. I hang out with the people, all the fans. I just want to do what the fans want. Whoever they want me to fight, I don’t care. Line them all up. Line the best contender, lineup the best hype guys. It doesn’t matter to me. I want to be a true champion of the people and I’ll fight for the people, man. Whoever they want to put in front of me. If this Nate Diaz, if it’s a GSP, if it’s that sheep-lover Khabib. I’ll take them all, man. I just want to put on an exciting fight for the fans.

“I feel like the fans have been robbed as of late. Everybody’s trying to pick and choose. Everybody wants. Not everybody’s here to really be about this business and really fight the best. Some of these guys, they want to be picky [and] choosy. They want to make excuses, they want to complain, they want this and that. They want more, this and that. I’m just here just to prove my worth and make the UFC great again.”