Colby Covington Claims Nick Diaz Turned Down UFC 230 Fight

Colby Covington claims Nick Diaz didn’t want to fight him at UFC 230.

Covington isn’t one to hold his tongue. “Chaos” has fired off verbal shots at numerous fighters including Tyron Woodley, Jon Jones, the Diaz Brothers, and even Fabricio Werdum. Covington’s latest target is Nick Diaz and he has made quite the claim.

Colby Covington Bashes Nick Diaz

Covington appeared on BJ Penn Radio and claimed that a bout with Diaz was on the table for UFC 230. “Chaos” said that Diaz didn’t want to take the fight:

“I was ready for Nick Diaz too, he was another option as well, he was on the table, but I guess he was scared. He didn’t want to take two losses for the Diaz’s in one night. So he’s scared, he is gonna stay on the West Coast, like the little bitch that he is. Even my agent Lambert had approached me about it, it was a fight that was in the works and it was a possibility, but when push came to shove, he realized that he didn’t wanna fight on the same card as his little brother. He didn’t wanna take another loss like his little brother. “Those little bitches in 209, they ain’t as hard as they seem on the outside. They are a fucking bunch of scared little bitches, all they do is fight girls these days.”

As it stands now, UFC 230’s main event is a women’s flyweight title fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Sijara Eubanks. The news has left a sour taste in the mouths of mixed martial arts fans. UFC president Dana White recently said he’ll try to change the main event of UFC 230 to Nate Diaz vs. Dustin Poirier.

Do you think we’ll get to see Colby Covington vs. Nick Diaz?