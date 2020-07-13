Colby Covington Claims He Knocked Out Jorge Masvidal During Sparring

Colby Covington believes Jorge Masvidal wants no part of him after their last sparring session.

Covington and Masvidal were once chummy but those days are long gone. While Covington was planting the seeds with backhanded compliments, he went fill tilt when he called Masvidal a “trash bag.” Masvidal claims the issues truly began when “Chaos” refused to pay a beloved coach what he was owed. “Gamebred” claims he confronted Covington over the issue. Covington says the real issue is that Masvidal is a phony friend.

Covington Says He Knocked Out Masvidal During Sparring

Appearing on Submission Radio, Covington made quite the claim. The former interim UFC welterweight champion said he shut the lights off Masvidal the last time they sparred (h/t Lowkick MMA).

“He has no chance to last five rounds with me, and he knows that deep down inside that I have a different level to my game than Marty Fakenewsman. He knows that deep down inside. That’s why he’s not gonna step in the octagon with me. Last time we trained, he got knocked out unconscious with a high kick. I faked a takedown, came up. So, he knows who his Daddy is. I’m Jorge Masvidal’s father. That is my son. I’m the King of Miami. I’m Miami’s King, and anybody can come get it. I ain’t gonna pick and choose easy fights and try and say who I’m gonna fight, I’m gonna take anybody, cause I’m the best in the world and that’s what the best in the world does.”

Masvidal told reporters that he has no interest in fighting Covington following his unanimous decision loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 251. “Gamebred” expressed his belief that Covington is beneath him on the pecking order. Masvidal points to Covington’s knockout defeat to “The Nigerian Nightmare” back in Dec. 2019.

When Covington does return to the Octagon, he won’t have American Top Team coaches with him. Covington made his exit from ATT. “Chaos” claims the decision was made due to teammates complaining about his trash-talking style and now, he feels more freedom to do as he pleases.