Colby Covington Claims LeBron James Couldn’t ‘Last 10 Seconds With Me’

Colby Covington is continuing his trash talk of NBA superstar, LeBron James.

After Covington’s fifth-round TKO win over Tyron Woodley at UFC Vegas 11, “Chaos” thanked the first responders and military while bashing woke athletes like James for their protests.

Now, the trash talk is still not done as Covington took to social media to blast LeBron James saying the NBA player wouldn’t lest 10 seconds if they fought.

LOL at the snowflakes that believe @KingJames could even last 10 seconds with me! If that coward had the balls or the ability to kick anyone’s ass, Delonte West would’ve lost his teeth long before his meth habit! pic.twitter.com/TQZ56FBnt1 — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) September 22, 2020

Colby Covington has not shied away from calling anyone out and it appears LeBron James is now on his list. Chaos has embraced the MAGA shtick so him saying these things and sticking up for Donald Trump and the first responders.

Covington returned to the win column on Saturday with the win over Woodley. Before that, he suffered a fifth-round TKO loss to Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title. Chaos is the former interim welterweight champion after defeating Rafael dos Anjos by decision.