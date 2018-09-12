Colby Covington compares the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor to junior varsity.

Nurmagomedov will put his lightweight gold on the line against McGregor in the main event of UFC 229. The bout will take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Oct. 6. Many believe it’ll be the biggest pay-per-view in UFC history.

Colby Covington Compares Khabib-Conor to Junior Varsity

Despite the hype surrounding Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor, Covington isn’t impressed. In fact, he believes a welterweight title bout with Tyron Woodley will surpass the buzz surrounding the “Notorious” one and “The Eagle.” Covington recently appeared on the Ariel Helwani MMA Show and compared the big fall showdown to junior varsity (via MMAMania.com):

“Without a doubt it will be Covington vs. Woodley. The sides in the line that are going to be drawn, the anger, the story line, we have a serious history. Everybody knows that. There’s too much juiciness in that fight. The Conor and Khabib fight, yeah that’s cool, but, Conor is just looking to get paid and Khabib, all he does is wrestle. They are little lightweights, that’s the JV side. If you want to come up in weight come up to the varsity squad.”

While Covington’s title shot isn’t official, UFC president Dana White recently said that “Chaos” is on tap as the next 170-pound contender. The champion Woodley is coming off a second-round submission finish over Darren Till in the main event of UFC 228.

There is plenty of bad blood between “Chaos” and “The Chosen One.” Covington and Woodley were training partners at American Top Team, but once Woodley split his time to get some training in at Roufusport, Covington fired off numerous insults.

