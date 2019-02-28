Colby Covington Crashes Kamaru Usman’s UFC 235 Open Workout In Las Vegas

Former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington made an impromptu appearance in Las Vegas on Thursday where he crashed Kamaru Usman’s open workout ahead of UFC 235

Colby Covington wanted to let his presence be known ahead of UFC 235 so he crashed Kamaru Usman’s open workout on Thursday in Las Vegas.

With a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat on his head, sunglasses, a UFC title belt on his shoulder and a mini-microphone, Covington stormed through the crowd and started shouting at Usman on the stage as he was working out.

Covington, who was originally expected to face welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, ultimately got passed over in favor of Usman.

Almost immediately after the fight was made official, Covington loudly voiced his opposition while calling out UFC president Dana White and asking to be released from his contract.

On Thursday, Covington made his way to the front of the crowd at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas while shouting at Usman telling him that he’s ‘boring’ and that the real champ had finally arrived at UFC 235.

“It’s title next or I’m out of the UFC. It’s title or nothing” ~ Colby Covington

Covington continued to spew at Usman near the stage before he was eventually escorted out by security at the hotel.

Following his appearance, Covington made it clear that he deserves the winner of Woodley vs. Usman or he’s going to look for his immediate exit from the UFC.

“They know I’m next, they know I’m the real world champion,” Covington said after exiting the open workouts. “There’s no interim about this. I’m the people’s champ, I’m America’s champ. I better be next, if not, they need to give me my release and I’m going somewhere else to defend my title.

“It’s title next or I’m out of the UFC. It’s title or nothing.”

Both Woodley and Usman have targeted Covington as their next opponent after Saturday night but it remains to be seen if the UFC feels the same way.

UFC 235 goes down on Saturday night from Las Vegas with Woodley vs. Usman in the co-main event on the card.