Colby Covington Says He’s On ‘Great Terms’ With Dana White

Colby Covington won’t be chummy with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White, but he feels their business relationship is now strong.

Covington is set to be next in line for a shot at the UFC welterweight gold, but promises have been broken before. “Chaos” won the interim UFC welterweight gold back in June 2018, but lost his unification bout after a disagreement with the UFC on when he’d cash in on that opportunity. Kamaru Usman ended up defeating Tyron Woodley at UFC 235 to become the new welterweight kingpin.

Covington Comments On Relationship With UFC Boss

Speaking to Bloody Elbow, Covington said that he and Dana White now have an understanding:

“We were on bad terms last week, but all I needed was a chance — an opportunity to talk to him, get face-to-face, let him know what’s going on, let him hear my side, and let me hear his side. We’re on great terms right now. I think the guy’s alright — we’re not friends, but this isn’t the friends business. This is the fight business. I’m not here to make friends — I’m here to make money. I don’t believe anything until I see it. Until we’re locked in that cage and I can see Marty Snoozeman across from it, I’m not gonna believe anything.”

Things have already heated up between Covington and Usman. The two nearly came to blows in Las Vegas and Covington claims he was banned from the Palms Casino as a result. During the fracas, Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz took a swing at Covington.