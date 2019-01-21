Colby Covington Says Oscar De La Hoya Would Wreck Dana White

Colby Covington keeps pouring gas on the fire.

From asking for his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) release, to calling Dana White “Uncle Fester,” Covington is making it clear that he isn’t happy with his current situation. Covington won the interim UFC welterweight title back in June 2018, but never competed in a title unification bout. The UFC wanted Covington to fight at UFC 228 in September, but “Chaos” underwent nasal surgery instead.

Covington Says De La Hoya Smokes White

White and boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya have traded barbs since the booking of Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor. White has constantly called De La Hoya a cokehead, while the Golden Boy Promotions head honcho has dared White to step inside the ring with him. During an appearance on BJPenn Radio, Covington blasted White over the feud:

“Dana can’t even confront people to their face. He’s talking shit to all these people in the media, you know, talking shit to Oscar De La Hoya, a guy who would dust him off the map with his shoes poked up in his little f***ing hooker’s dress and everything. It wouldn’t matter. It wouldn’t take one round for De La Hoya to dust up ‘Uncle Fester.’”

Covington hasn’t competed since that interim title bout. There were rumors that the UFC wanted Covington to fight Darren Till in London. “Chaos” responded by saying he wouldn’t fight Till for anything less than championship money. White has said that Covington will receive his shot at the welterweight title, just not when he wants to.

Do you think Colby Covington’s rants on Dana White will backfire?