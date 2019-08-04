Colby Covington Details Phone Call With Donald Trump

Colby Covington sees himself returning to the White House to meet with Donald Trump again.

Covington turned in a brilliant performance at UFC Newark yesterday (Aug. 3). “Chaos” defeated Robbie Lawler via unanimous decision. It was a clean sweep for Covington as he didn’t lose a round. With the victory, Covington is now the number one contender for the UFC welterweight title.

Covington Talks Phone Call With Trump

Following his victory, Covington found himself on the phone with Trump.

Colby Covington got a call from @realDonaldTrump after #UFCNewark!? No big deal… 😳 pic.twitter.com/g3zPIjCifm — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) August 4, 2019

Speaking to reporters, Covington detailed the call (via MMAJunkie.com).

“Donald Trump, Mr. President, he tweeted out support for me before the fight, and then after the fight, he gave me a call,” Covington said backstage at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. “He just said he appreciates everything I’ve done. He wants me to come back to the White House and shake his hand again and hang out with him in the Oval Office.”

Covington went on to predict a second Presidential term for Trump.

“He just appreciates how much I do and the hard-working American,” Covington said of their post-fight talk. “I haven’t been given anything. I’ve had to work and earn everything I have. This (fight) was a landslide, just like it’s going to be a landslide in 2020.”

Covington is now riding a seven-fight winning streak. He hasn’t suffered a loss since Dec. 2015. “Chaos” has a personal feud brewing with Kamaru Usman. The two nearly came to blows back in March. During the UFC Newark post-fight show, Covington and Usman traded barbs and security intervened.



