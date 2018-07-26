Colby Covington’s Coach: Darren Till’s Title Shot Devalues UFC Belts

Colby Covington’s coach isn’t happy with the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) decision to give Darren Till a welterweight title shot.

Covington is the interim UFC welterweight champion, but that’ll change once Tyron Woodley and Till enter the Octagon. Woodley defends his gold against “The Gorilla” at UFC 228 inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Sept. 8. Covington is out due to sinus surgery, but his recovery time was said to be short.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, American Top Team coach Mike Brown expressed disappointment in the decision:

“I’m pretty bummed about it. I just feel like its devaluing the belts. You can’t just make every fight a title fight if it doesn’t go your way. It just doesn’t seem right, it doesn’t seem like it’s good for long-term value for the titles. That’s a big problem. That’s the bottom line, I think they’re devaluing the belts. Everybody sees it. He’s of course upset. But what are you gonna do? Life goes on. Whatever happens, he’s gonna be he biggest fight after this that they’re gonna want to make. What’s next, they want to do it quickly. But after that, there’s gonna be something else that will be next. I think that he’ll be the guy they’ll want to fight the winner, I’m sure. He’s the guy that I think has earned that spot. I think he’s also drawing a lot of attention. I think it’ll also have the best numbers. I’m sure we’ll see it. But it’s just a shame how they’re going about it.”

Covington captured the interim welterweight title just last month. He defeated Rafael dos Anjos via unanimous decision. Some have criticized the announcement as Covington vs. Woodley is a grudge match fans have been waiting for, but others have been more understanding as Woodley hasn’t fought since July 2017.

Do you think the UFC should’ve waited for Colby Covington to recover?