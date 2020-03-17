Colby Covington Disagrees With UFC’s Decision To Cancel March 21 Event

Colby Covington wishes the UFC found some way to move forward with their March 21 event.

The UFC planned to make the trip to London for a Fight Night event. The original headliner was UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley going head-to-head with Leon Edwards. When the UFC was forced to move the event to the United States due to the coronavirus pandemic, Edwards pulled out of the contest.

Covington Wishes UFC Could’ve Gone Through With March 21 Event

Covington and Woodley ended up agreeing to fight each other but the UFC simply couldn’t find a state that would allow them to put on a show. Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Covington admitted that he wishes the show could’ve gone on.

”I don’t think it was the right move,” Covington said. “I think we’re healthy, young professional athletes. We already do something that’s dangerous enough as it is, getting locked into an octagon and fighting each other, so what’s more dangerous than a little flu that’s going on right now? I think people just need to be more aware of what’s going on, wash their hands, social distancing, this and that. But as professional athletes, we already risk enough as it is.”

The coronavirus has taken its toll on the world of sports. Most major sports organizations have suspended operations until further notice. That includes the MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS, XFL, and many more. UFC president Dana White was adamant that all planned UFC events would move forward but he was forced to cancel three upcoming cards. Those are UFC London, UFC Columbus, and UFC Portland.

Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley are former training partners at American Top Team. Once Woodley began splitting his time with Roufusport, Covington started firing verbal shots. The two have had bad blood ever since and things have gotten personal.

Did the UFC make the right decision to cancel three of their upcoming events?