Colby Covington Doesn’t Regret Remark About Matt Hughes

Don’t expect Colby Covington to walk back his comments on Matt Hughes.

Covington made a statement yesterday (Aug. 3). In the UFC Newark main event, Covington went one-on-one with Robbie Lawler. Covington shut out Lawler in his unanimous decision victory.

Covington Doubles Down On Hughes Remark

After the brilliant display, Covington told Jon Anik the following:

“Let’s talk about the lesson we learned tonight. It’s a strong lesson that Robbie should’ve learned from his good buddy Matt Hughes. You stay off the tracks when the train’s coming through, junior. Don’t matter if there’s a Trump train or the Colby train, get out the way!”

Back in June 2017, Hughes’ truck collided with a moving train. The UFC Hall of Famer had to be airlifted to the hospital. He suffered head trauma and is feeling the effects today.

Hughes responded to Covington in an Instagram post.

“Not sure if [Colby Covington] should have use my accident as fuel for his post-fight trash talk, but that was one heck of a fight. Nice win for [American Top Team], and [Robbie Lawler] always puts on a good fight. Reminder though, this is the fighting world. People trash talk and you gotta have thick skin.”

Speaking to reporters following UFC Newark, Covington made it clear that he has no regrets (via MMAFighting.com).

“Not at all,” Covington said. “Did I say something that was offensive? The guy’s done some pretty crappy stuff, he’s got lawsuits against his family, against his brother, I just said the truth, I’m honest. I’m a little bit brutally honest sometimes and people can’t handle it. If people were worried about words but we go in the Octagon to kill each other, don’t be so sensitive, snowflakes.”