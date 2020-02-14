Colby Covington Doubts Jorge Masvidal Fights Kamaru Usman

Colby Covington isn’t sold on Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal coming to fruition.

Usman is the reigning UFC welterweight champion, while Masvidal captured the one-time-only BMF championship back in Nov. 2019. Many expect Usman vs. Masvidal to be next for the 170-pound title. Even UFC president Dana White has confirmed that the bout is possible for July.

Covington Not Sold On Usman vs. Masvidal

Covington appeared on BJPENN.com Radio and explained why he doesn’t believe Masvidal will sign on to fight Usman.

“I mean, I think the plan is pretty clear, I wait for my rematch because that’s what I rightfully deserve,” Covington said on BJPENN.com Radio. “I don’t think it’s going to come to fruition because I think Journeyman Jorge Masvidal AKA Street Judas—If you guys know who Judas is from the Bible—he’s not going to sign the dotted line because he’s going to want to wait for that Conor fight. He’s going to want to wait for big money fights. He’s not going to want to fight Marty Fake Newsman and risk losing all the hype that he has, because that’s all Journeymen Jorge Masvidal is right now, hype.”

Covington is coming off a failed bid for the undisputed UFC welterweight championship. “Chaos” took on Usman in late 2019. The two did battle in the main event of UFC 245. Usman ended up scoring a fifth-round TKO victory.

Usman recently told reporters backstage at UFC 247 that nothing has been signed in terms of his next bout. He even hinted at a potential showdown with Conor McGregor saying he enjoys “red panty night” as well. Time will tell if Usman vs. Masvidal is indeed the definitive plan and MMA News will keep you up to speed once those details become available.

Do you think Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal will end up being the next UFC welterweight title bout?