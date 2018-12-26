Colby Covington Says Everything Sells, Even Khabib Leaping Into Crowd

Colby Covington believes it’s hard to go too far in mixed martial arts.

Covington has been doing all he can to get under the skin of others. “Chaos” has fired shots at Ben Askren, Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, Fabricio Werdum, and the list goes on. His main target has been Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder Tyron Woodley.

Covington Says Personal Issues Sell No Matter What

Covington was a recent guest on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour.” During his appearance, “Chaos” said if fans will eat up Khabib Nurmagomedov’s UFC 229 incident when he leaped into the crowd to charge at Dillon Danis, then they’ll buy into anything:

“At no point can it get bad for MMA. We were at our lowest point when that sheep-lover Khabib jumped out of the cage and put innocent people’s lives in danger. Everything sells these days. I think that people live in safe spaces these days, they don’t want to deal with the controversy and the drama. But at the end of the day, all this drama and controversy, this is what everybody wants, this is the drug that they’re needing. They’re addicted to this. I’m addicted to winning, they’re addicted to drugs and other things, but they’re also addicted to this fight and the controversy that sells this fight. So I don’t think you can go too far promoting these days. When I fight, people are going to watch me fight. They’re not gonna turn the channel to ‘Real Housewives of OC’ like they will other fighters. There’s not anything that doesn’t promote and you can’t go too far in this business.”

Covington’s UFC welterweight title shot isn’t guaranteed. UFC president Dana White has been adamant about wanting Kamaru Usman to get the next title opportunity. Usman even posted a bout agreement, but champion Woodley has insisted he’s facing Covington next.

Do you think any personal feud can go too far in MMA?