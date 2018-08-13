Colby Covington Explains Why He’ll be Rooting For Tyron Woodley at UFC 228

Colby Covington explains why he’ll actually be cheering on Tyron Woodley at UFC 228.

Covington is the interim UFC welterweight champion, but that’ll change when Woodley and Darren Till step inside the Octagon on Sept. 8. That bout will take place inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. It’ll headline UFC 228.

Colby Covington Explains Rooting For Tyron Woodley

Covington and Woodley may be far from chummy these days, but “Chaos” is actually hoping that “The Chosen One” emerges victorious next month. He explained why during a recent appearance on BJ Penn Radio:

“It’s gonna be the doughboy [Till] versus the soy boy [Woodley] at UFC 228. I mean I never thought I would say this, but I’m actually rooting for Woodley. I want him to win, because I don’t want him to fuck up everything I built. I built this fight with him for over a year and a half. I’ve been begging to fight him, dude, he’s ducking me every shot he can. So I’m begging for Woodley not to fuck this up, but I just don’t know. I don’t know what’s left in the tank. Man, he’s older… man, he’s 36. He’s been in Hollywood. He’s on his little soy boy diet. He’s doing his little B-list movies that are going straight to DVD that no one cares about.”

Covington is likely to challenge the winner of Woodley vs. Till. The interim welterweight champion couldn’t compete at UFC 228 due to nasal surgery. He had captured the gold against Rafael dos Anjos, winning the fight via unanimous decision. Covington is riding a six-fight winning streak. He hasn’t lost a bout since Dec. 2015. In that span he’s defeated the likes of dos Anjos, Demian Maia, and Dong Hyun Kim to name a few.

Do you think Colby Covington will be challenging Tyron Woodley or Darren Till for the UFC welterweight title?