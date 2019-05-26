Colby Covington: I’d Love To Get My Hands On ‘Jonny Picograms’

Colby Covington is still beefing with Jon Jones.

Covington and Jones were once roommates in college. Years later, they find themselves at odds. “Chaos” has ripped Jones for his past which includes a DUI charge, fleeing the scene after a car crash involving a pregnant woman, and his failed drug test for turinabol.

Covington Says He’d Like A Crack At Jones

Covington appeared on BJ Penn Radio and said his initial peace offering to Jones is no longer on the table:

“I think it was time sensitive. I’ll destroy Jonny. I was destroying him in college, man, dumping him on his head every day in practice. You can go ask anybody in the Iowa Central wrestling room that was there when we were there. I’d love to get my hands on Jonny picograms, man. If you didn’t have all those picograms in his system, he wouldn’t be the same fighter he is today. He’s a fucking piece of s**t.”

Covington will likely be next in line for a shot at Kamaru Usman’s UFC welterweight title. While the bout hasn’t been confirmed, UFC president Dana White has said that “Chaos” will be the next 170-pound title contender. As for Jones, he’s set to defend his light heavyweight gold against Thiago Santos in the main event of UFC 239 on July 6.