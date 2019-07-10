Colby Covington Hopes To Leave Robbie Lawler In A Pool Of His Own Blood

Colby Covington is set to return to the Octagon in the main event of UFC Newark. Although he will not be fighting for the title, “Chaos” admits this is a bigger fight given he gets to scrap a legend of the sport in Robbie Lawler.

Even though they are former training partners, the former interim champion wants to dominate Lawler from the get-go.

“He was a good friend and a good training partner,” Covington said of Lawler to MMA Junkie. “He wasn’t out there to kill me back then, and that was different than Woodley. With Woodley, we used to get in serious fistfights. He’d start going hard when I was going light with him, and I’d have to take him down and wear him down, make him quit.

“With Robbie, we always trained with control. We always saved that (expletive) for the Octagon. We had a good friendship. He helped me out with a lot of sponsors. But he turned his back on us, so it’s personal. I really do want to leave Robbie in a pool of his own blood. I’m pissed off what he did to Dan Lambert.”

Yet, Colby Covington knows he has to be cautious with Robbie Lawler as it only takes on punch to end his night. But, he expects that won’t happen and it the fight will not be pretty for Lawler.

“You have to be careful with that guy, because one punch can put you out,” Covington said. “I know what I need to do. We have a very good gameplan.

“He doesn’t know what’s coming. Actually, he does know what’s coming, but it’s not going to be pretty for him.”