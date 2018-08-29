Colby Covington Hopes Tyron Woodley Doesn’t “F*ck Up” Money Fight

If you were to ask Colby Covington two months ago if there was any way Darren Till would be fighting Tyron Woodley for the welterweight championship and not him, he would probably roll his eyes and cry, “fake news.” Well, as we all know, that fight will be a reality in just 10 days at UFC 228, which Covington believes is doomed to fail.

“It’s short sighted,” Covington told FloCombat. “That fight’s not going to do 100,000 buys. Mark my words. If it does 100,000 buys, it will barely be over that,” Covington told FloCombat. “If they would have waited a couple of months, it’s going to do a minimum of 500,000 buys.”

Covington went on to elaborate his incredulity of the UFC’s decision to put together what he considers a rash, lackluster pay per view.

“I don’t know why they wanted to rush it, but unfortunately they needed a main event for that Dallas card ’cause that women’s fight, no one knows who they are,” Covington said. “No one even knows they’re fighting. I don’t even know what the girls’ names are, and I don’t care about that fight. So they needed a main event and everybody else is sucking on their thumbs and not ready to make the UFC and MMA great again.

“They had to put Tyron out there since he’s been faking injuries and hanging out in Hollywood like a little liberal soy boy.”

The problem is it’s still a fight, so Till could miss weight and end up beating Woodley, which would almost assuredly put a nail in the coffin of a potential showdown against Covington.

That’s why Covington isn’t ready to pick a winner in the UFC 228 main event, but he hopes Woodley knows how much money he’d be sacrificing with a loss to Till.

“I don’t know who’s going to win, but I do know who’s going to lose, and that’s the fans,” Covington said. “They’re really going to lose with that fight. I hope Tyrone [sic] Woodley doesn’t f*ck this up. That’s the money fight. We’ve got a real beef. We used to train at American Top Team, and I whooped his ass and he hasn’t been back since ’cause he knows I’ll whoop his ass again.

“I hope he doesn’t f*ck this up and f*ck up this money fight but I’ll tell you who loses in all of this and that’s the fans.”

Do you agree with Colby Covington? Would the fans lose out if Darren Till wins the welterweight strap at UFC 228?