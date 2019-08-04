Colby Covington Hurls Nasty Dig At Matt Hughes’ Train Accident

Colby Covington took quite the shot at Matt Hughes following UFC Newark.

Earlier today (Aug. 3), Covington returned to action to take on former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler. This was Covington’s first bout since June 2018. “Chaos” turned in a brilliant performance, shutting out Lawler on his way to a unanimous decision victory.

Covington Causes Controversy, Hughes Responds

After the fight, Covington told Jon Anik that Lawler learned a valuable lesson.

“Let’s talk about the lesson we learned tonight. It’s a strong lesson that Robbie should’ve learned from his good buddy Matt Hughes. You stay off the tracks when the train’s coming through, junior. Don’t matter if there’s a Trump train or the Colby train, get out the way!”

Back in June 2017, Hughes was airlifted to a hospital following a train collision. The UFC Hall of Famer suffered head trauma and is still feeling the effects of the accident.

Hughes responded to the Covington’s remarks on his Instagram account.

“Not sure if [Colby Covington] should have use my accident as fuel for his post-fight trash talk, but that was one heck of a fight. Nice win for [American Top Team], and [Robbie Lawler] always puts on a good fight. Reminder though, this is the fighting world. People trash talk and you gotta have thick skin.”

With the win over Lawler, Covington has secured a shot at the UFC welterweight gold. “Chaos” and champion Kamaru Usman have already exchanged insults during the UFC Newark post-fight show. Both men are angling for a title showdown at UFC 244 in November. That event will be held inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.