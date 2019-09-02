Colby Covington: I Can’t Wait To Bury Kamaru Usman

Colby Covington keeps pouring gas on the fire when it comes to his feud with Kamaru Usman.

Covington is penciled in for the next shot at Usman’s UFC welterweight title. Along the way, Covington has tried to get under “The Nigerian Nightmare’s” skin. During an interview with MMA News last month, Covington said that Usman “hits like a b*tch.”

Covington Claims He Will Bury Usman In UFC Title Bout

MMAFighting.com‘s Damon Martin recently spoke to Covington, who said that Usman is in for a beatdown.

“I can’t wait to bury that guy,” Covington told MMA Fighting. “Me and Dan Lambert were calling for that fight as soon as he won ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ and he beat my teammates at American Top Team. We were begging for that fight and him and Glenn [Robinson] turned that fight down.”

Covington went on to say that once he dethrones Usman, no one will hear a peep from “The Nigerian Nightmare.”

“I’m seriously going to leave that dude f—king crippled. I’m going to f—k that dude up,” Covington said. “It’s too bad he was running from me for so many years. Now he has no choice. It’s either you fight me or you don’t fight at all. You lose your No. 1 contender belt and we don’t hear from you anymore and the world figures out the coward that you really are. He’s got nowhere to go. It’s put up or shut up.”

Usman last competed back in March 2019. He turned in a stellar performance against Tyron Woodley to capture the UFC welterweight title. Usman has been out of action since as he was recovering from hernia surgery.

As for Covington, he returned to action at UFC Newark after being out since June 2018. “Chaos” pitched a shutout against former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler.