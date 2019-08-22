Colby Covington: I Could Give A Sh*t Less About Journeyman Nate Diaz

Colby Covington has strong words for Nate Diaz.

Many wondered just how viable Diaz is as a draw without Conor McGregor. Diaz sat out for three years before taking a bout with Anthony Pettis this past Saturday night (Aug. 17). While he wasn’t in the main event, Diaz played a huge part in UFC 241 setting a record for the largest live gate for an MMA event in the state of California.

Covington Blasts Diaz Over Post-Fight Comments

Diaz defeated Pettis via unanimous decision and spoke to reporters during the post-fight press conference. When asked if he’d be willing to fight Covington, the Stockton native claimed he didn’t know who “Chaos” is. During an appearance on the TSN MMA Show, Covington went off on Diaz (via MMAFighting.com).

“I could give a sh*t less about that journeyman Nate Diaz,” Covington said. “He’s another .500 level fighter. He wins one fight for every loss and [is] a guy that sits out three years. Who gives a sh*t about that guy. I’ve steamrolled real men that have rag-dolled that little snowflake. The only thing worse than his lisp and his speech impediment is his wrestling.

“The thing is, nobody every accused Nate Diaz of being smart but avoiding me and not talking about me might be the smartest thing that b*tch-boy’s ever done. He knows exactly who I am. His brother, we were supposed to set up the fight last year at Madison Square Garden until he got cold feet and pulled out last minute. But they know exactly who I am. I’m the king of the f*cking division. I’ve got a belt around my shoulders, something he’ll never see. The only thing he may ever get a belt in is the weed industry but he needs to stop being hooked on weed and get hooked on phonics. That guy is a mental midget.”

Covington is penciled in for a UFC welterweight title shot against champion Kamaru Usman later this year. “Chaos” sealed his opportunity when he turned in a dominant performance against Robbie Lawler at UFC Newark.