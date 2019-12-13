Colby Covington: “I’m Not Playing a Character”

Colby Covington is looking to set the record straight about the authenticity of his personality.

After a recent appearance on The Candace Owen Show where Covington discussed how cutting a provocative promo in Brazil saved his job, many people interpreted the interview as a confession of putting on an act beginning with Brazil and continuing thereafter. During media day, Covington would look to clarify the Chaos that always follows his name (Via MMA Junkie):

“I’m not playing a character, I’m just being real,” Covington said at UFC 245 media day. “I think they don’t know what they’re talking about. I think I’m just turning it up to 11. I’m not afraid to speak my mind and speak what I really think inside. Before I was keeping those thoughts in because I was worried about how people would judge me, how the media would react, how the UFC would judge me for it. Now I don’t give a (expletive). I would care less what they think of me. At the end of the day I’m what’s good for this sport and I’m making money for this company.”

Covington has ruffled feathers of every shade, gender, and allegiance in the UFC, including his own teammates at American Top Team. And whether authentic or not, Covington is fully embracing his heel role and has no plans on changing any time soon.

“I’m just going to be myself always,” Covington said. “I can’t say if I’m going to do one thing or not, I’m just going to be real. That’s what I’ve always been, is real. Maybe I’ll turn down some of the post-fight antics a little bit, but this is the entertainment show-business for a reason and I’m here to put on a show for the fans. It’s not just when you fight. You’ve got to entertain them year-round and that’s why the fans love me so much.”

UFC 245 takes place this Saturday, December 14 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and will stream live on ESPN+.

Do you believe Colby Covington is being his authentic self or is he putting on an act?